McClain Gallery presents Dorothy Hood: "Celestial Voids" opening reception

McClain Gallery will present Dorothy Hood: "Celestial Voids," an exhibition of paintings by the late artist. This marks Hood’s second solo painting exhibition with the gallery among many other presentations since 2019.

Best known for her monumental canvases that evoke fractured color fields, Hood used a similar approach in a spare and minimal series of paintings made in the 1960s to early '70s, wherein her color palette is limited to moody blues and gray washes. The exhibition focuses on this series of paintings and expands upon a theme of weightless expansiveness also present in other works with more open palettes; the show spans the late 1960s through 1993.

The works are expressive, bestowing a cosmic scale to her sensitive staining techniques. These paintings explore the artist’s groundbreaking method of abstraction, her ideas about celestial landscapes, and the deep psychological undercurrents that defined much of her practice.

The exhibition will remain on display through December 28.