McClain Gallery presents Donald Sultan: "New Mimosa Paintings" opening reception

McClain Gallery will present their second solo exhibition of New York artist Donald Sultan, "New Mimosa Paintings," featuring Sultan’s recent series based on the yellow-flowering Mimosa plant found in the French Riviera - the plant famously blooms early in the season with heavily loaded racemes of puffy yellow flowers.

The exhibition highlights the artist’s gestural drawings and materially complex paintings. His exploration of graceful, arching compositions combines traditional art materials like graphite and Conté with industrial cement, enamel, and tar.

It will remain on display through April 25.