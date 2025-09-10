McClain Gallery presents Aaron Parazette: "Sweet" opening reception

McClain Gallery will present their fifth exhibition with gallery artist Aaron Parazette. "Sweet" opens on the occasion of the publication of Parazette’s first monograph, which overviews his career and reveals a dedicated and inquisitive practice.

The exhibition highlights a series of new works, including some made during Parazette’s early 2025 stay at the Elaine de Kooning House Artist Residency, and a selection of older works representing the artist’s most iconic series. It mimics the trajectory of the monograph’s journeyt hrough Parazette’s career.

The title of the exhibition, "Sweet," alludes to the overarching feeling of this abundant year in the artist’s life, exposing the interest and investment of so many people in his work; Parazette is not prone to ingratitude. "Sweet" also refers to surf slang, a subject near to his heart and the generator of one of the artist’s most prominent and famous series: the Word Paintings.

These paintings play with specific idioms plucked from surf lingo, using their letters as formal elements Parazette arranges into composition and color. The term “sweet” expresses a genuine enthusiasm for the matter or situation at hand: an ease of finding something to like in abundance.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 1.