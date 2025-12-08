Matt McCusker: The Healing Frequency Tour

Matt McCusker is a comedian, writer, and co-host of Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast. After spending much of his young life engaging in mostly non-violent criminal activity, McCusker has dedicated the rest of his days toward the pursuit of peace and harmony.

He has written two books, most notably his novel Overlook: A Story About Drugs, Disappointment, and the American Dream. He was also supposed to be on a local TV news show once, but they scrapped the segment. Matt seems to think it had something to do with the fact that he showed up incredibly stoned and didn’t really answer any of their questions in a coherent and satisfying manner. He is a stern, yet loving father and a sexually dedicated husband who ultimately places God above all things.