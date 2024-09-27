Masala Radio presents Houston Diwali

Diwali is India's largest celebration of the divine triumph of good over evil. The Festival of Lights is a state of mind-evoking prayers, festivities, and the buzz of the marketplace. Houston Diwali is an outdoor street festival brimming with fashion, jewelry, décor stalls, and street food vendors.

There will be Apsaras (heavenly nymphs) greeting with Tilak, Rangoli (Indian Art) Mehendi (Henna Tattoos), face painting, photo booths, parade of rickshaws, and Maha Arti (candlelit mass prayers). Stage entertainment includes Bollywood, folk and semi-classical dances, comedy by the Crazy Masala Crew, and a live concert by Bollywood sensation Vidya Vox, followed by a fireworks finale.