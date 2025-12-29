Marketplace Events presents Houston Home + Garden Show

Photo courtesy of HHGS

The Houston Home + Garden Show, produced by Marketplace Events, brings renovation ideas, innovative products, and local home and garden experts together under one roof for three days. From remodeling and landscaping to pools, decks, and outdoor living, attendees can connect face-to-face with trusted pros to kick-start their project plans. The event will feature special guest Richard Karn, a plant market presented by PlantCon International, Petopia, food trucks, adoptable pets from the Houston Humane Society, and more.

WHEN

WHERE

NRG Park
3 NRG Pkwy, Houston, TX 77054, USA
https://www.houstonhomeandgardenshow.com

TICKET INFO

$8-$10; free for children 16 and under.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
