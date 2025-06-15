Marina in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Marina

Marina comes to Houston in support of her new album, Princess of Power.

Marina comes to Houston in support of her new album, Princess of Power.

WHEN

WHERE

Bayou Music Center
520 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/3A0062C3F6FF4AE0

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.