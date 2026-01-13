Major League Table Tennis

Photo courtesy of Major League Table Tennis

Major League Table Tennis comes to Houston to showcase the best in professional table tennis. There will be a round robin of six matchups over the course of three days featuring four of the league's 12 teams: Atlanta Blazers, Chicago Wind, Carolina Gold Rush, and Texas Smash.

WHEN

WHERE

ULH Community Center
331 United Leuva Cir, Houston, TX 77060, USA
https://tickets.mltt.com/section/week-11-jan-30-feb-1-y510

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
