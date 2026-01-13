Major League Table Tennis comes to Houston to showcase the best in professional table tennis. There will be a round robin of six matchups over the course of three days featuring four of the league's 12 teams: Atlanta Blazers, Chicago Wind, Carolina Gold Rush, and Texas Smash.
Major League Table Tennis comes to Houston to showcase the best in professional table tennis. There will be a round robin of six matchups over the course of three days featuring four of the league's 12 teams: Atlanta Blazers, Chicago Wind, Carolina Gold Rush, and Texas Smash.