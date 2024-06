Arthur Kipps is obsessed with a curse he believes has been cast over him and his family by the specter of a “Woman in Black,” for it is believed that anyone who sees her will die. He hires a skeptical young actor to help him tell his terrifying story to exorcise the fear that grips his soul. Things begin innocently enough, but as they reach further into Arthur’s darkest memories, they find themselves caught up in a world of eerie marshes and moaning winds…