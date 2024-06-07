Quantcast

Main Street Theater presents The Wind in the Willows

Photo courtesy of Main Street Theater

What begins as a peaceful summer on the river is soon disrupted by Toad and his obsession with motorcars: he crashes several, steals one, and ends up in jail. His friends Mole, Badger, and Water Rat make every effort to protect Toad's beloved residence, Toad Hall, but the Ferrets and Weasels of the Wild Wood have other ideas.

Charming and dashing but a little bit boastful, Toad learns some important lessons along the way in this is a spirited adaptation of the timeless classic. It is recommended for Kindergarten age and older.

WHEN

WHERE

Main Street Theater
3400 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://mainstreettheater.com/wind-in-the-willows/

TICKET INFO

$24-$34

