Main Street Theater presents The Grippe

Photo courtesy of Main Street Theater

Main Street Theater continues its commitment to new works with the developmental staged reading of a new play with music, The Grippe by James P. Mirrione.

Based on actual events, The Grippe chronicles the Great Influenza of 1918-1920 - the so-called “Spanish Flu.” The work, with a cast of 11 actors who play more than 25 characters, weaves several stories throughout the context of the play to capture the potency of those times and to reveal its relevancy for today.

Through both words and music, The Grippe follows the valiant efforts of John Pascal, an astute reporter who uncovers the early warning signs of the Great Influenza of 1918 prior to it becoming a pandemic. With the help of a young nurse, Helen Adams, they work together to try to alert the Wilson administration to the oncoming pandemic before it is too late - and, of course, they fall in love along the way.

The play also presents a time when the role of African-Americans was erased from the historical record. The character of Mr. Sweets - the head butler in the White House - serves as a narrator and guide to the events unfolding in the words and music of the play.

WHEN

WHERE

Main Street Theater
2540 Times Blvd, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://mainstreettheater.com/the-grippe/

TICKET INFO

$50

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
