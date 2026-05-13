Main Street Theater presents Tamara Siler: Sinners and Saints

eventdetail
Photo by Ricornel Productions

In Sinners and Saints, Houston favorite Tamara Siler sings her favorites, from gospel to Broadway, including selections from some of her iconic roles on the H-town stage, joined by the occasional surprise guest. Siler is a veteran of over 90 theatrical productions in and around Houston.

In Sinners and Saints, Houston favorite Tamara Siler sings her favorites, from gospel to Broadway, including selections from some of her iconic roles on the H-town stage, joined by the occasional surprise guest. Siler is a veteran of over 90 theatrical productions in and around Houston.

WHEN

WHERE

Main Street Theater
2540 Times Blvd, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://mainstreettheater.com/tamara-siler-sinners-and-saints/

TICKET INFO

$40-$50

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