Main Street Theater presents Sleeping Beauty the Musical

Cursed as a child, Aurora has been raised in hiding until the day comes when she can return to the Kingdom and take her rightful place as Princess of Australis. But with a chance meeting with Prince Perrault that could promise her dream life, will she instead pursue her own version of happily-ever-after?
Sleeping Beauty The Musical is a new musical with original songs that follows the story of courageous Aurora as she journeys through self-discovery to find her own path - and joy.
$31-$44