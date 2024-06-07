Main Street Theater presents Memoriam

In the near future, Memoriam Inc. buys and sells memories, digitizing them for mass-viewership. Customers can rent memories and experience them fully, even feeling the sensations the original memory-holder felt: childbirth, joyful reunions, romantic wedding proposals - almost like watching a short movie but much more intimate and personal. Now Rachel, a buyer for Memoriam, is going after the most important and most personal memory acquisition she has ever sought: the memories of the last holocaust survivor on earth - who happens to be her own grandmother.
Memoriam, making its world premiere, is a powerful, painful, loving story of family and what memories mean, who owns them, and what we owe to future generations.
