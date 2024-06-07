Main Street Theater presents Kim’s Convenience

Mr. Kim, a Korean immigrant, dispenses fatherly wisdom, history lessons and potato chips from behind his Toronto convenience store counter in an up-and-coming neighborhood. With new luxury buildings going up around the convenience store and a Walmart preparing to move in, when he receives an unexpected offer for his property, Mr. Kim has a difficult decision to make. Should he take the money and give in to developers or convince his daughter to follow in his footsteps and run the family business? Mr. Kim navigates the needs of his customers and a strong-willed family.

Kim's Convenience will make its regional premiere at Main Street Theater.

