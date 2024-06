An elephant named Gerald and a pig named Piggie are best, best, "bestus” friends, and they have been invited to a party hosted by the Squirrelles, three singing squirrels who love to have a good time. So begins a day when anything is possible.

The musical experience is ripped from the pages of Mo Willems' beloved, award-winning, best-selling children's books. It is recommended for Pre-Kindergarten age and older.