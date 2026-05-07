Main Street Theater presents 50th Anniversary Celebration

Main Street Theater host a 50th Anniversary Celebration, featuring an evening of stories and songs from Main Street musicals over the years.

MST artists Debbie Boily, Michelle Britton, Kara Greenberg, Brock Hatton, Terry Jones, Laura Kaldis, Chaney Moore, Karen Ross, Joel Sandel, and Tamara Siler will perform songs from Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods, Nine, Anyone Can Whistle, Promises, Promises, She Loves Me, Sunday in the Park with George, Jacques Brel Is Alive and Well and Living in Paris, Flora the Red Menace, Call Me Madam, and Working.

All proceeds benefit Main Street Theater and their programs: MainStage productions, Theater for Youth productions based on children’s literature, and classes and camps for children.