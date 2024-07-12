Quantcast

Maestri Productions presents Donna Summer Experience

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Maestri Productions

The Donna Summer Experience celebrates the timeless legacy of the Queen of Disco on a mystical journey to the '70s. The audience can dance the night away with the iconic hits and everlasting spirit of Summer with the special performance by Rainere Martin.

The Donna Summer Experience celebrates the timeless legacy of the Queen of Disco on a mystical journey to the '70s. The audience can dance the night away with the iconic hits and everlasting spirit of Summer with the special performance by Rainere Martin.

WHEN

WHERE

Wortham Theater Center
501 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://performingartshouston.org/events/donna-summer-experience-2024-08-31-730-pm/

TICKET INFO

$59 and up

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.