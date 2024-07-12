Maestri Productions presents Donna Summer Experience
Photo courtesy of Maestri Productions
The Donna Summer Experience celebrates the timeless legacy of the Queen of Disco on a mystical journey to the '70s. The audience can dance the night away with the iconic hits and everlasting spirit of Summer with the special performance by Rainere Martin.
