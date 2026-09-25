M-K-T presents Hike, Bike & Fright Fest

At M-K-T’s 7th Annual Hike, Bike & Fright Fest, costumes are encouraged for kids, grown-ups, and pups, who can follow the free Trick-or-Treat Trail through M-K-T’s shops, restaurants, and wellness businesses. There will also be music from AndyRoo, magic tricks, DJs, tarot readings, a spider stilt-walker, and complimentary beer from Eureka Heights.