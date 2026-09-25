M-K-T presents Hike, Bike & Fright Fest

At M-K-T’s 7th Annual Hike, Bike & Fright Fest, costumes are encouraged for kids, grown-ups, and pups, who can follow the free Trick-or-Treat Trail through M-K-T’s shops, restaurants, and wellness businesses. There will also be music from AndyRoo, magic tricks, DJs, tarot readings, a spider stilt-walker, and complimentary beer from Eureka Heights.
At M-K-T’s 7th Annual Hike, Bike & Fright Fest, costumes are encouraged for kids, grown-ups, and pups, who can follow the free Trick-or-Treat Trail through M-K-T’s shops, restaurants, and wellness businesses. There will also be music from AndyRoo, magic tricks, DJs, tarot readings, a spider stilt-walker, and complimentary beer from Eureka Heights.
WHEN
WHERE
M-K-T
600 N Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77007, USA
https://bit.ly/mkthbffcm
TICKET INFO
Admission is free with RSVP.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.