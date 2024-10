M-K-T's 5th Annual Hike, Bike & Fright Fest will be filled with Halloween fun for all ages. Visitors can adventure through 30+ stops on a Trick-Or-Treat Trail throughout M-K-T, and shop 50+ artisan vendors at a sitewide HallowGreen Houston Plant Market.

There will be photo ops, live performers, a haunted garden pumpkin patch, and hands-on activities. Costumes are encouraged at the event, which takes place until 6 pm.