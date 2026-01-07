Lynn’s Angel Foundation presents Glitter & Goals: Vision Board Soiree

The Glitter & Goals: Vision Board Soiree will be an afternoon of creativity, intention-setting, and community. The event brings together women leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers for a guided vision board experience designed to help participants manifest their goals for the year ahead.

Guests will enjoy live entertainment, inspirational speakers, a dynamic leadership circle, and a powerful atmosphere of connection and purpose. STAR POWER will be in the room alongside influential voices committed to uplifting women and girls. Attendees will sip on curated drinks, enjoy delicious bites, and create vision boards using provided materials including magazines and glitter elements.

The event also supports Lynn’s Angel Foundation’s mission to empower women and youth through mentorship, scholarships, and entrepreneurial microgrants.