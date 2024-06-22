Quantcast

Lucki in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Lucki

Lucki comes to Houston in support of his new album, Gemin!.

WHEN

WHERE

713 Music Hall
401 Franklin St Suite 1600, Houston, TX 77201, USA
https://concerts.livenation.com/lucki-gemini-tour-houston-texas-07-31-2024/event/3A0060B62AC062AD

TICKET INFO

$53.50-$130

