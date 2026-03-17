Loop38 and Aperio present Music for 18 Musicians

In their inaugural collaboration, Loop38 and Aperio present Steve Reich’s Music for 18 Musicians, celebrating the 50th anniversary of its groundbreaking 1976 premiere.

Hailed as a defining work of American minimalism, Music for 18 Musicians helped bring minimalist music into the cultural spotlight. Its 1978 recording was a commercial and cultural breakthrough, propelling minimalism beyond the New York scene and to listeners around the world.

Fifty years later, the work remains vital and visionary. This performance offers a rare opportunity to experience Music for 18 Musicians live in Houston.