Lone Star Symphonic Band presents Woodwinds and Brass and Percussion, Oh My!
Photo courtesy of Lone Star Symphonic Band
The Lone Star Symphonic Band season begins with a concert that will feature music from various genres, types, and styles. The concert will feature Morris Northcutt as the special guest soloist, being featured on trumpet on two pieces during the performance.
WHEN
WHERE
Holy Covenant United Methodist Church
22111 Morton Ranch Rd, Katy, TX 77449, USA
https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=284553
TICKET INFO
$11
