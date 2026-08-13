Lone Star Symphonic Band presents A Sound Harvest

Experience the rich colors and textures of autumn through a program that captures the spirit of the season. A Sound Harvest invites audiences to reflect on cherished memories and the beauty of change through some musical selections.
Experience the rich colors and textures of autumn through a program that captures the spirit of the season. A Sound Harvest invites audiences to reflect on cherished memories and the beauty of change through some musical selections.
WHEN
WHERE
Holy Covenant United Methodist Church
22111 Morton Ranch Rd, Katy, TX 77449, USA
https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=341758
TICKET INFO
$11
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