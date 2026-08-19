Lone Star Flight Museum presents "Moments of Heroism: Stories of Sacrifice, Selflessness and the American Spirit on 9/11" opening day

"Moments of Heroism: Stories of Sacrifice, Selflessness and the American Spirit on 9/11" is a panel exhibition that features stories drawn from the 9/11 Memorial & Museum collection in New York, in remembrance of the 2,977 people who lost their lives and honors many more who selflessly stood side by side with first responders to help others. Thousands of lives were saved in the minutes and hours during and after the attacks, and incredible stories of bravery emerged. The exhibit chronicles powerful accounts of rescue and great courage on that fateful day.

The exhibition will remain on display through January 3, 2027.