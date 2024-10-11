Lone Star Flight Museum presents Halloween in the Hangar
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Lone Star Flight Museum
The Lone Star Flight Museum presents Halloween in the Hangar, where kids can enjoy trick or treating among historic aircraft from 10am-1pm, participate in hands-on STEM activities, make spooky crafts, and listen to a (not so scary) story time.
Kids ages 10 and under in costume get in free.
The Lone Star Flight Museum presents Halloween in the Hangar, where kids can enjoy trick or treating among historic aircraft from 10am-1pm, participate in hands-on STEM activities, make spooky crafts, and listen to a (not so scary) story time.