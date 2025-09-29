Lombardi Family Concepts presents Chef Battle Royale

In Chef Battle Royale, Executive Chefs Mauro Gianinazzi of Lombardi Cucina Italiana (Uptown Park) and Emmanuel Hodencq of Toulouse Café and Bar (River Oaks) will face off in a head-to-head dining events at each restaurant.

Both chefs will cook at both restaurants on both nights, swapping cuisines to tackle each other’s specialties. Chef Gianinazzi will trade his Italian background for French-inspired creations, while Chef Hodencq will set aside his French training to craft Italian dishes.

Each evening will feature a five-course menu with two offerings per course - one from each chef. Guests will begin with a welcome cocktail, followed by side-by-side tastings paired with Noble Wine selections. Throughout the night, diners will vote course by course, with the evening’s winner crowned at the end of service.

This event at Lombardi Cucina Italiana will be followed by a second event at Toulouse Cafe and Bar on October 22.