Loathe in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Steve Gullick

Loathe comes to Houston in support of their new album, A Stranger To You.

Loathe comes to Houston in support of their new album, A Stranger To You.

WHEN

WHERE

Bayou Music Center
520 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/loathe-a-stranger-to-you-houston-texas-10-02-2026/event/3A006497F0839979

TICKET INFO

$51-$113

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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