Live Music Movement Foundation presents The Biggest Brandon: Album Release & Live Panel Experience

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Brandon Willis

Live Music Movement Foundation presents a dynamic album release event paired with a live panel exploring the stories behind the sound. The night begins with a panel centered on love, identity, emotional vulnerability, and healing. Panelists will discuss how these lived experiences shape the creative process, offering insight into storytelling, songwriting, and artistic expression—especially within Black creative communities.

This will be followed by the official album release performance by The Biggest Brandon, a Houston-born vocalist, composer, and multi-instrumentalist. Brandon's sound blends R&B, jazz, soul, gospel, and hip-hop.

Live Music Movement Foundation presents a dynamic album release event paired with a live panel exploring the stories behind the sound. The night begins with a panel centered on love, identity, emotional vulnerability, and healing. Panelists will discuss how these lived experiences shape the creative process, offering insight into storytelling, songwriting, and artistic expression—especially within Black creative communities.

This will be followed by the official album release performance by The Biggest Brandon, a Houston-born vocalist, composer, and multi-instrumentalist. Brandon's sound blends R&B, jazz, soul, gospel, and hip-hop.

WHEN

WHERE

Eldorado Ballroom
2310 Elgin St, Houston, TX 77004, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-biggest-brandon-album-release-live-panel-experience-tickets-1987572660331?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

TICKET INFO

$30-$$38

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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