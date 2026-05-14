Live Music Movement Foundation presents The Biggest Brandon: Album Release & Live Panel Experience

Live Music Movement Foundation presents a dynamic album release event paired with a live panel exploring the stories behind the sound. The night begins with a panel centered on love, identity, emotional vulnerability, and healing. Panelists will discuss how these lived experiences shape the creative process, offering insight into storytelling, songwriting, and artistic expression—especially within Black creative communities.

This will be followed by the official album release performance by The Biggest Brandon, a Houston-born vocalist, composer, and multi-instrumentalist. Brandon's sound blends R&B, jazz, soul, gospel, and hip-hop.