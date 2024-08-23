Live at the Founders Club: Celebrating Max Roach and Abbey Lincoln with Camille Thurman and Darrell Green

Celebrating Max Roach and Abbey Lincoln delivers an evening of soulful sounds which spotlight both the centennial year of Max Roach, and the music that he and his wife, vocalist and actress Abbey Lincoln made together.

Roach was one of the pioneers of Bebop and a founder of modern jazz drumming, while Lincoln had a sparkling career in Hollywood and as a popular singer. Through her association with Roach, she began to expand her musical world to include songs in support of civil rights and worldwide freedom, delivering powerful anthems that are still part of that soundtrack.

Camille Thurman has cemented herself as not only one of today’s most important saxophonists, but also one of our most skilled vocalists. She sings with clarity and sweetness, while also possessing an uncanny ability to scat sing in her own very original style. Drummer Darryl Green has been called for years to perform with today’s most iconic musicians, providing groove and good feeling with every bandstand he is a part of. After joining forces both personally and professionally, they have delivered musical magic together across the world for a number of years.