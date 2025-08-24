Lionwoman Productions TX presents Dancing Lessons

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Lionwoman Productions TX

Dancing Lessons is a comedy about a man on the spectrum, and his methodical and dogged pursuit of dance lessons with a teacher who is shut down and can’t let go of what she might have been. Through wit, tenderness, and moments of profound discovery, Dancing Lessons explores themes of acceptance, empathy, and finding joy in life’s unexpected turns.

Dancing Lessons is a comedy about a man on the spectrum, and his methodical and dogged pursuit of dance lessons with a teacher who is shut down and can’t let go of what she might have been. Through wit, tenderness, and moments of profound discovery, Dancing Lessons explores themes of acceptance, empathy, and finding joy in life’s unexpected turns.

WHEN

WHERE

MATCH - Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston
3400 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://matchouston.org/events/2025/dancing-lessons

TICKET INFO

$25-$35

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.