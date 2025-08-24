Lionwoman Productions TX presents Dancing Lessons

Dancing Lessons is a comedy about a man on the spectrum, and his methodical and dogged pursuit of dance lessons with a teacher who is shut down and can’t let go of what she might have been. Through wit, tenderness, and moments of profound discovery, Dancing Lessons explores themes of acceptance, empathy, and finding joy in life’s unexpected turns.
