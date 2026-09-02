LifeGift presents 2nd Chance Run

LifeGift will present the annual 2nd Chance Run (Timed 5K & 1 Mile), which honors organ, eye, and tissue donors in 109 Texas counties in North, Southeast, and West Texas. While celebrating the lives saved and offering hope to those still waiting, the event raises awareness of the need for organ, eye, and tissue donor registration across the state.
LifeGift will present the annual 2nd Chance Run (Timed 5K & 1 Mile), which honors organ, eye, and tissue donors in 109 Texas counties in North, Southeast, and West Texas. While celebrating the lives saved and offering hope to those still waiting, the event raises awareness of the need for organ, eye, and tissue donor registration across the state.
WHEN
WHERE
Willow Waterhole Greenway
5300 Dryad Dr, Houston, TX 77035, USA
https://tinyurl.com/3amevy27
TICKET INFO
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