Levitt Pavilion Houston presents MusicFest

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Levitt Pavilion Houston

Levitt Pavilion Houston's MusicFest will be headlined by tribute band Skyrocket. The lineup includes jazz, soul, funk, Latin dance and Afro-Cuban performers, along with some of Houston’s finest high school bands. The day also includes Halloween-themed activities, games, and variety of Houston food trucks.]

WHEN

WHERE

Willow Waterhole Greenway
5300 Dryad Dr, Houston, TX 77035, USA
https://www.levitthouston.org/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
