Levitt Pavilion Houston presents MusicFest

Levitt Pavilion Houston's MusicFest will be headlined by tribute band Skyrocket. The lineup includes jazz, soul, funk, Latin dance and Afro-Cuban performers, along with some of Houston’s finest high school bands. The day also includes Halloween-themed activities, games, and variety of Houston food trucks.]

Levitt Pavilion Houston's MusicFest will be headlined by tribute band Skyrocket. The lineup includes jazz, soul, funk, Latin dance and Afro-Cuban performers, along with some of Houston’s finest high school bands. The day also includes Halloween-themed activities, games, and variety of Houston food trucks.]

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.