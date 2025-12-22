Letting Everyone Achieve Dreams presents 6th Mardi Gras Charity Event

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Letting Everyone Achieve Dreams

Letting Everyone Achieve Dreams (LEAD) will host its 6th Mardi Gras Charity Event. The evening will feature live music, New Orleans-style cuisine, entertainment, and mission moments to support LEAD’s work with Houston’s youth. LEAD will honor The Children’s Fund for their legacy of service and support of youth-serving organizations across Houston.

WHEN

WHERE

Le Tesserae
2940 Riverby Rd Suite F-500, Houston, TX 77020, USA
https://www.houstonlead.org/mgsponsor

TICKET INFO

$7,500-$50,000

