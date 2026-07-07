Letterkenny Live returns for an all-new original live show, packed with new sketches and material. The show stars Jared Keeso (Wayne), Nathan Dales (Daryl), Michelle Mylett (Katy), K. Trevor Wilson (Squirrely Dan), Dylan Playfair (Reilly), Andrew Herr (Jonesy), Tyler Johnston (Stewart), Evan Stern (Roald), and Mark Forward (Coach).

Letterkenny Live returns for an all-new original live show, packed with new sketches and material. The show stars Jared Keeso (Wayne), Nathan Dales (Daryl), Michelle Mylett (Katy), K. Trevor Wilson (Squirrely Dan), Dylan Playfair (Reilly), Andrew Herr (Jonesy), Tyler Johnston (Stewart), Evan Stern (Roald), and Mark Forward (Coach).

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.