The Legendary Art Car Ball returns with wildly imaginative costumes, live music, immersive performance art, food and drinks, and a dazzling display of illuminated and fire-breathing art cars. The lineup features headliner Bo Dollis Jr. and The Wild Magnolias, plus Step Rideau and the Zydeco Outlaws and Houston guitarist Shawn Allen.
Orange Show 2026 Artists-in-Residence Poncili Creacion will spin a DJ set from their custom art car Reality Breaker, with additional activations from the Renegade Carnies, Moon Papas Art, and visiting curator and parade judge Sasha Galitzine.
The Legendary Art Car Ball returns with wildly imaginative costumes, live music, immersive performance art, food and drinks, and a dazzling display of illuminated and fire-breathing art cars. The lineup features headliner Bo Dollis Jr. and The Wild Magnolias, plus Step Rideau and the Zydeco Outlaws and Houston guitarist Shawn Allen.
Orange Show 2026 Artists-in-Residence Poncili Creacion will spin a DJ set from their custom art car Reality Breaker, with additional activations from the Renegade Carnies, Moon Papas Art, and visiting curator and parade judge Sasha Galitzine.