Legendary Art Car Ball

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of The Orange Show Center for Visionary Art

The Legendary Art Car Ball returns with wildly imaginative costumes, live music, immersive performance art, food and drinks, and a dazzling display of illuminated and fire-breathing art cars. The lineup features headliner Bo Dollis Jr. and The Wild Magnolias, plus Step Rideau and the Zydeco Outlaws and Houston guitarist Shawn Allen.

Orange Show 2026 Artists-in-Residence Poncili Creacion will spin a DJ set from their custom art car Reality Breaker, with additional activations from the Renegade Carnies, Moon Papas Art, and visiting curator and parade judge Sasha Galitzine.

The Legendary Art Car Ball returns with wildly imaginative costumes, live music, immersive performance art, food and drinks, and a dazzling display of illuminated and fire-breathing art cars. The lineup features headliner Bo Dollis Jr. and The Wild Magnolias, plus Step Rideau and the Zydeco Outlaws and Houston guitarist Shawn Allen.

Orange Show 2026 Artists-in-Residence Poncili Creacion will spin a DJ set from their custom art car Reality Breaker, with additional activations from the Renegade Carnies, Moon Papas Art, and visiting curator and parade judge Sasha Galitzine.

WHEN

WHERE

Discovery Green
1500 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010, USA
https://www.eventeny.com/events/ticket/?id=26421

TICKET INFO

$50
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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