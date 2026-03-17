The Legendary Art Car Ball returns with wildly imaginative costumes, live music, immersive performance art, food and drinks, and a dazzling display of illuminated and fire-breathing art cars. The lineup features headliner Bo Dollis Jr. and The Wild Magnolias, plus Step Rideau and the Zydeco Outlaws and Houston guitarist Shawn Allen.

Orange Show 2026 Artists-in-Residence Poncili Creacion will spin a DJ set from their custom art car Reality Breaker, with additional activations from the Renegade Carnies, Moon Papas Art, and visiting curator and parade judge Sasha Galitzine.