Lea Salonga: Sounding Joy

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Photo by Benjamin Rivera

Tony Award-winning Broadway star Lea Salonga will celebrate the magic of the holiday season with a special one-night-only concert, Sounding Joy.

Known for her extraordinary voice, performances on Broadway, in concert, and in some of Disney's most cherished animated films, Salonga will present an evening of holiday classics and heartfelt favorites. Accompanied by her band, Salonga will perform a festive program featuring beloved Christmas standards, contemporary holiday favorites, and personal selections.

Tony Award-winning Broadway star Lea Salonga will celebrate the magic of the holiday season with a special one-night-only concert, Sounding Joy.

Known for her extraordinary voice, performances on Broadway, in concert, and in some of Disney's most cherished animated films, Salonga will present an evening of holiday classics and heartfelt favorites. Accompanied by her band, Salonga will perform a festive program featuring beloved Christmas standards, contemporary holiday favorites, and personal selections.

WHEN

WHERE

Cullen Performance Hall
4300 University Dr, Houston, TX 77004, USA
https://cph.evenue.net/events/lea-salonga-sounding-joy

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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