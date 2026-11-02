Lea Salonga: Sounding Joy

Tony Award-winning Broadway star Lea Salonga will celebrate the magic of the holiday season with a special one-night-only concert, Sounding Joy.

Known for her extraordinary voice, performances on Broadway, in concert, and in some of Disney's most cherished animated films, Salonga will present an evening of holiday classics and heartfelt favorites. Accompanied by her band, Salonga will perform a festive program featuring beloved Christmas standards, contemporary holiday favorites, and personal selections.