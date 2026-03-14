Lawndale Art Center presents Lorena Molina: "a place to hold you" opening reception

Lorena Molina: "a place to hold you" is a corn installation for reflection and conversation on immigration, agency, ideas of return, and communal care during violent times.

The installation is meant to create a tender, anti-carceral space where being held is an act of care. The space will be activated with rituals, conversations, music, and workshops that highlight how we care for each other in times of violence.

Held in the parking lot at Lawndale Art Center, the exhibition will remain on display through March 27, 2027.