Lawndale Art Center presents JR Roykovich: "Perhaps Just a Trick of the Light" opening day

eventdetail
Image courtesy of JR Roykovich

"Perhaps Just a Trick of the Light" is a multimedia installation that continues the artist’s modes of using light, lens-based media, and found objects to build immersive environments that explore geographic and metaphoric space, perception, and experience.

JR Roykovich’s work is project-based and site-specific, utilizing an intuitive and reactive methodology to create visual narratives by incorporating disparate elements into a larger whole. For "Perhaps Just a Trick of the Light," Roykovich adopts the semiotics of queer nightlife, the reflections of personal pilgrimages, and purposeful utilization of trite motifs around paranormal phenomena, both local and wide-reaching, while using Lawndale’s John M. O’Quinn gallery as a mothership of investigation.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 4.

"Perhaps Just a Trick of the Light" is a multimedia installation that continues the artist’s modes of using light, lens-based media, and found objects to build immersive environments that explore geographic and metaphoric space, perception, and experience.

JR Roykovich’s work is project-based and site-specific, utilizing an intuitive and reactive methodology to create visual narratives by incorporating disparate elements into a larger whole. For "Perhaps Just a Trick of the Light," Roykovich adopts the semiotics of queer nightlife, the reflections of personal pilgrimages, and purposeful utilization of trite motifs around paranormal phenomena, both local and wide-reaching, while using Lawndale’s John M. O’Quinn gallery as a mothership of investigation.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 4.

WHEN

WHERE

Lawndale Art Center
4912 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://lawndaleartcenter.org/exhibition/jr-roykovich/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.