Lawndale Art Center presents JR Roykovich: "Perhaps Just a Trick of the Light" opening day

"Perhaps Just a Trick of the Light" is a multimedia installation that continues the artist’s modes of using light, lens-based media, and found objects to build immersive environments that explore geographic and metaphoric space, perception, and experience.

JR Roykovich’s work is project-based and site-specific, utilizing an intuitive and reactive methodology to create visual narratives by incorporating disparate elements into a larger whole. For "Perhaps Just a Trick of the Light," Roykovich adopts the semiotics of queer nightlife, the reflections of personal pilgrimages, and purposeful utilization of trite motifs around paranormal phenomena, both local and wide-reaching, while using Lawndale’s John M. O’Quinn gallery as a mothership of investigation.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 4.