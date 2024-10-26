Lawndale Art Center presents Jean Shon: "in a word" opening day

"in a word" explores traces of loss through the re-generation of ephemera from her family archive. Through sourced images and text, Jean examines rupture/reconstruction, origin/reproduction, and legibility/illegibility as methods of erasure and revelation.

The body of work is a dialogue that evolves despite the lack of a living presence; rather, that presence is found and transformed through memories, ideas, oral stories, and conversation.

The exhibit will be on display until December 21.