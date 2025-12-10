Lawndale Art Center presents Jax Neal: "7 Days in December"

"7 Days in December" is a durational performance by artist Jax Neal. During the week-long program, Neal will lie down in a running shower for six hours each day, from Sunday to Saturday.

In the words of Neal: “ The shower is the place we go to take the rain, to be drained of what we know, and what we wear, what we fear, and what we believe, and to see what is left of us when it’s all been washed away.“

"The performance is not just the shower, it is also the end of the day, when the faucet turns off, and that lights go away, and the artist gets up, dries off, goes home, and comes back to do it the next day. Artists are known to make, to do, and for me, to move. But in this work I want to do the opposite. To sit down, to undo, to remove. And look at what is left.”