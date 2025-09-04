Lawndale Art Center presents Christopher Paul: "Temporal Estrangement: A Path to No Place" opening reception

Image courtesy of Christopher Paul

"Temporal Estrangement: A Path to No Place" will welcome visitors into speculative spaces and transcendental realms that artist Christopher Paul explores in self-portrait collages, framed within the traditions of Mahayana and Theravada Buddhist art, alongside Black queer Southern dance performance (J-Setting), and Afrofuturist soundscapes.

Paul positions these self-portrait collages as meditative tools, akin to Tibetan thangkas and Korean t’aenghwas, in which figures resist any fixed identity. Paul’s installation, utilizing projection mapping, video, sound, works on paper and textile will serve as a gateway to a no-place, a place that is neither here nor there, a place beyond all human experience, an ecstatic realm where the temporal is undone, and the self is dissolved into the cosmic unknown.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until November 15.

WHEN

WHERE

Lawndale Art Center
4912 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://lawndaleartcenter.org/exhibition/christopher-paul/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

