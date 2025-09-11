Lawndale Art Center presents "A Flash of Light and a Loud Roar"

JR Roykovich will collaborate with Margaux Crump, Jake Eshelman, and Jeanette “Joy” Harris to create a new ephemeral piece titled “A Flash of Light and a Loud Roar,” which explores research on how inflicted trauma often opens up a pathway for individuals to have perceived paranormal experiences. The title for this piece comes from a 1957 Project Blue Book report from Harris’ hometown of Centerville, Texas, the location of Harris’ family home and where a civilian reported an encounter with something unknown that appeared to them in “a flash of light and a loud roar.”

