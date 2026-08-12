Laura Rathe Fine Art presents "Mixing Media" opening reception

"Mixing Media" is a group exhibition celebrating texture through the use of diverse materials. Featuring Matt Devine, Anna Kruhelska, Greg Miller, Cecil Touchon, Punk Me Tender, Caprice Pierucci, and Paul Rousso, the exhibition showcases works ranging from polystyrene and collage to paper and metal to beyond.

Bringing together artists who approach material in distinct and innovative ways, "Mixing Media" highlights how media itself can become both subject and language. For some, the work is rooted in the medium's delicacy, density, or complexity, and in the ability to create something beautiful from materials as industrial as stainless steel. Texture adds depth and meaning, shifting subjects from two-dimensional to three-dimensional and into themes shaped by process, and perspective.

At its core, "Mixing Media" is about experimentation, a celebration of curiosity in motion that comes from constantly exploring material and process.