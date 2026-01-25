Laura Rathe Fine Art presents Meredith Pardue: "Stones That Learned to Breathe" opening reception

Image courtesy of Meredith Pardue

Laura Rathe Fine Art artist Meredith Pardue introduces "Stones that Learned to Breathe," an opulent collection of new large scale paintings that merge the solidity of natural minerals and gemstones with the ephemeral quality of breath.

Pardue wildly layers hues ranging from bold, commanding jewel tones to subtle, opalescent, washes reflecting actual fragments of light from the surface, as if each stone holds a quiet, living presence. Chromatic arrangements ensconced within overlapping, densely textured forms vibrate inside dramatic compositions that seem to expand beyond the boundaries of the canvas.

Following the opening reception, the exhibition will remain on display through March 22.

WHEN

WHERE

Laura Rathe Fine Art
4444 Westheimer Rd D120, Houston, TX 77027, USA
https://laurarathe.com/show/laura-rathe-fine-art-stones-that-learned-to-breathe

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
