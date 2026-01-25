Laura Rathe Fine Art presents Meredith Pardue: "Stones That Learned to Breathe" opening reception

Laura Rathe Fine Art artist Meredith Pardue introduces "Stones that Learned to Breathe," an opulent collection of new large scale paintings that merge the solidity of natural minerals and gemstones with the ephemeral quality of breath.

Pardue wildly layers hues ranging from bold, commanding jewel tones to subtle, opalescent, washes reflecting actual fragments of light from the surface, as if each stone holds a quiet, living presence. Chromatic arrangements ensconced within overlapping, densely textured forms vibrate inside dramatic compositions that seem to expand beyond the boundaries of the canvas.

Following the opening reception, the exhibition will remain on display through March 22.