Laura Rathe Fine Art presents "Loose Thoughts" opening reception

eventdetail
Umberto Ciceri, n1926, Acrylic optical lenses, Inkjet Ultrachrome K3 on photographic paper, wood, steel. 43.5 x 43.5 in.

"Loose Thoughts" marks the gallery debut of Umberto Ciceri, a leading figure in contemporary kinetic and perceptual art, alongside artist James Verbicky, whose resin works summon a lifetime of memory with a single word. The exhibition brings together two distinct approaches to the way seeing, remembering, and understanding happen all at once.

"Loose Thoughts" marks the gallery debut of Umberto Ciceri, a leading figure in contemporary kinetic and perceptual art, alongside artist James Verbicky, whose resin works summon a lifetime of memory with a single word. The exhibition brings together two distinct approaches to the way seeing, remembering, and understanding happen all at once.

WHEN

WHERE

Laura Rathe Fine Art
4444 Westheimer Rd Ste D135, Houston, TX 77027, USA
https://laurarathe.com/privateView/3361369c-237c-4401-833f-e564653e2b63

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

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