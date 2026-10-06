Laura Rathe Fine Art presents Janna Watson: "What Falls from the Sky" opening reception

eventdetail
© All images courtesy of LRFA by permission of the artist

For Janna Watson, the sky “is the original abstract painter. Clouds compose and decompose in light, mood moving across them like breath, casting feeling, unclaimed and unowned, onto the land below, available to everyone willing to stand still long enough to witness it.”

The sky communicates without words, using shifts in light, temperature, clouds, and wind to create an experience that can be felt before it can be understood. For Watson, this becomes a way of thinking about abstraction: a language that does not need to explain itself, but can still communicate something deeply felt.

For Janna Watson, the sky “is the original abstract painter. Clouds compose and decompose in light, mood moving across them like breath, casting feeling, unclaimed and unowned, onto the land below, available to everyone willing to stand still long enough to witness it.”

The sky communicates without words, using shifts in light, temperature, clouds, and wind to create an experience that can be felt before it can be understood. For Watson, this becomes a way of thinking about abstraction: a language that does not need to explain itself, but can still communicate something deeply felt.

WHEN

WHERE

Laura Rathe Fine Art
4444 Westheimer Rd Ste D135, Houston, TX 77027, USA
https://laurarathe.com/privateView/7ba7a163-9262-4e34-b53f-aca0ee28fb71

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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