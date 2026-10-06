Laura Rathe Fine Art presents Janna Watson: "What Falls from the Sky" opening reception

For Janna Watson, the sky “is the original abstract painter. Clouds compose and decompose in light, mood moving across them like breath, casting feeling, unclaimed and unowned, onto the land below, available to everyone willing to stand still long enough to witness it.”

The sky communicates without words, using shifts in light, temperature, clouds, and wind to create an experience that can be felt before it can be understood. For Watson, this becomes a way of thinking about abstraction: a language that does not need to explain itself, but can still communicate something deeply felt.