Laura Rathe Fine Art presents "Golden Hour" opening reception

eventdetail
© All images courtesy of LRFA by permission of the artist

When the sun is low and the sky is warm, light transforms the way we see the world. "Golden Hour" captures that fleeting window of beauty, a moment to slow down, take notice, and simply be. Across the work of three artists - Stallman Studio, Marco Grassi, and Gil Bruvel - there is a shared attention to the way materials interact with light - shifting, reflecting, and creating a sense of glow. Together, their work explores harmony, transformation, and perception; echoing the lingering light that remains just before the sun sets or in the first moments after it rises.

When the sun is low and the sky is warm, light transforms the way we see the world. "Golden Hour" captures that fleeting window of beauty, a moment to slow down, take notice, and simply be. Across the work of three artists - Stallman Studio, Marco Grassi, and Gil Bruvel - there is a shared attention to the way materials interact with light - shifting, reflecting, and creating a sense of glow. Together, their work explores harmony, transformation, and perception; echoing the lingering light that remains just before the sun sets or in the first moments after it rises.

WHEN

WHERE

Laura Rathe Fine Art
4444 Westheimer Rd Ste D135, Houston, TX 77027, USA
https://laurarathe.com/privateView/46e6fb80-064a-465c-b64f-42b7e32277d3

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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