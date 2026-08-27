Laura Rathe Fine Art presents "Golden Hour" opening reception

When the sun is low and the sky is warm, light transforms the way we see the world. "Golden Hour" captures that fleeting window of beauty, a moment to slow down, take notice, and simply be. Across the work of three artists - Stallman Studio, Marco Grassi, and Gil Bruvel - there is a shared attention to the way materials interact with light - shifting, reflecting, and creating a sense of glow. Together, their work explores harmony, transformation, and perception; echoing the lingering light that remains just before the sun sets or in the first moments after it rises.