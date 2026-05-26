Laura Rathe Fine Art presents "Daybreak" opening reception

Laura Rathe Fine Art Houston presents "Daybreak," a group exhibition featuring Carly Allen Martin, Sandrine Kern, and Lucrecia Waggoner.

The exhibition captures the fleeting moment of first light, reflecting how these artists’ works bring warmth and vitality to a space. Through Martin’s vibrant, energetic brushstrokes, Kern’s suspended and atmospheric waterlily-scapes, and Waggoner’s luminous ceramic vessels that subtly shift with their surroundings, the exhibition evokes a sense of openness, renewal, and quiet transformation.

Together, the exhibition considers how these artists use light and joy to expand the landscape into something immersive, luminous, and larger than life.