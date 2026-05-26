Laura Rathe Fine Art presents "Daybreak" opening reception

Laura Rathe Fine Art Houston presents "Daybreak," a group exhibition featuring Carly Allen Martin, Sandrine Kern, and Lucrecia Waggoner.
The exhibition captures the fleeting moment of first light, reflecting how these artists’ works bring warmth and vitality to a space. Through Martin’s vibrant, energetic brushstrokes, Kern’s suspended and atmospheric waterlily-scapes, and Waggoner’s luminous ceramic vessels that subtly shift with their surroundings, the exhibition evokes a sense of openness, renewal, and quiet transformation.
Together, the exhibition considers how these artists use light and joy to expand the landscape into something immersive, luminous, and larger than life.
Laura Rathe Fine Art Houston presents "Daybreak," a group exhibition featuring Carly Allen Martin, Sandrine Kern, and Lucrecia Waggoner.
The exhibition captures the fleeting moment of first light, reflecting how these artists’ works bring warmth and vitality to a space. Through Martin’s vibrant, energetic brushstrokes, Kern’s suspended and atmospheric waterlily-scapes, and Waggoner’s luminous ceramic vessels that subtly shift with their surroundings, the exhibition evokes a sense of openness, renewal, and quiet transformation.
Together, the exhibition considers how these artists use light and joy to expand the landscape into something immersive, luminous, and larger than life.
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TICKET INFO
Admission is free.