Laura Rathe Fine Art presents "Daybreak" opening reception

eventdetail
Carly Allen Martin, New York by Way of London, 2026, Oil on raw canvas wrapped on panel, 60 x 72 in

Laura Rathe Fine Art Houston presents "Daybreak," a group exhibition featuring Carly Allen Martin, Sandrine Kern, and Lucrecia Waggoner.

The exhibition captures the fleeting moment of first light, reflecting how these artists’ works bring warmth and vitality to a space. Through Martin’s vibrant, energetic brushstrokes, Kern’s suspended and atmospheric waterlily-scapes, and Waggoner’s luminous ceramic vessels that subtly shift with their surroundings, the exhibition evokes a sense of openness, renewal, and quiet transformation.

Together, the exhibition considers how these artists use light and joy to expand the landscape into something immersive, luminous, and larger than life.

Laura Rathe Fine Art Houston presents "Daybreak," a group exhibition featuring Carly Allen Martin, Sandrine Kern, and Lucrecia Waggoner.

The exhibition captures the fleeting moment of first light, reflecting how these artists’ works bring warmth and vitality to a space. Through Martin’s vibrant, energetic brushstrokes, Kern’s suspended and atmospheric waterlily-scapes, and Waggoner’s luminous ceramic vessels that subtly shift with their surroundings, the exhibition evokes a sense of openness, renewal, and quiet transformation.

Together, the exhibition considers how these artists use light and joy to expand the landscape into something immersive, luminous, and larger than life.

WHEN

WHERE

Laura Rathe Fine Art
4444 Westheimer Rd Ste D135, Houston, TX 77027, USA
https://laurarathe.com/show/laura-rathe-fine-art-daybreak---sandrine-kern-carly-allen-martin-lucrecia-waggoner-at-l

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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